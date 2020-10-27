WINNIPEG -- A COVID-19 outbreak at Maples Personal Care Home in Winnipeg has grown to 76 cases.

According to a statement from Revera, the company that runs the care home, 69 residents have tested positive since the outbreak began on Oct. 20. It added that seven staff members, who are self-isolating at home, have also contracted COVID-19.

It said as a part of surveillance testing, it learned the 69 residents were the second floor and were asymptomatic, while 27 residents tested negative.

The other 104 residents on the first floor are being tested.

"All residents in the home are isolated in their rooms with no mixing between wings of the home or the two floors," Revera said in a news release.

Revera said it’s working with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority to maintain pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices.

The company added it is doing enhanced cleaning at the facility and is frequently disinfecting high-touch surfaces, resident and staff rooms, and common areas.

Staff monitors all residents for symptoms twice every day. Residents are then tested for COVID-19 if they have any symptoms or if they’ve possibly been exposed to the disease.

Staff are screened at the beginning and end of their shifts, and wear personal protective equipment while in the care home.

Revera said all residents are isolating in their rooms, where they are also served their meals. The residents are also taking part in individual recreation activities to maintain stimulation and social engagement.

Visits to the units have been restricted to essential visitors only.

“We recognize how difficult these measures are for residents and their families and we appreciate their patience and understanding as we put these precautions in place for the safety of our residents,” the statement said.

Revera said it will provide regular updates to residents, families and staff on the status of the outbreak.