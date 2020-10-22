WINNIPEG -- An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at another hospital in Winnipeg.

On Thursday evening, Victoria General Hospital announced an outbreak has been declared in unit 5N, a family medicine unit.

It said the outbreak involved two patients, and said the hospital is investigating positive cases linked to the 5N and 5S family medicine units.

“Outbreak protocols have been implemented at the hospital to ensure the ongoing protection of patients, staff and visitors,” the hospital said in a written statement online.

“Anyone potentially exposed is being identified and directed to self-isolate and, if necessary, will be tested as we investigate the origins of the transmission.”

The hospital said it is suspending new patient admissions in these units, and is restricting visits to the units as outlined in provincial guidelines.

The hospital said it remains open, adding clinic and procedures continue as usual.

There is currently an outbreak declared in the patient care unit E5 and E6 of the St. Boniface Hospital as well.