WINNIPEG -- St. Boniface Hospital has closed down a second unit in the facility due to an ongoing outbreak of COVID-19.

Debbie Boissonneault with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), confirmed the news to CTV News on Wednesday.

She said the E5 unit is now closed to new admissions and this comes after the E6 unit was shut down because of two cases on Friday.

Boissonneault said 13 workers that the union represents will be getting rapid testing to determine if they have COVID or not, and she added this is very concerning.

"You can look at a chart and it says 'who works in this department today' but there's lots of people that flow through a department. Somebody bringing a patient that maybe came from a different area, picking up a different patient. A transporter, a housekeeper, a laundry aide. Anybody transferring through a department can be carrying (COVID-19) with them if they had it," said Boissonneault. "So it's concerning when just on Friday and then all of sudden we are hearing yesterday the floor below."

She added she is happy to see the hospital is testing people as this is happening.

CTV News has reached out to St. Boniface Hospital for more details on the cases.