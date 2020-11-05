WINNIPEG -- A spokesperson for Shared Health has confirmed an outbreak within a unit at the Health Sciences Centre (HSC) Winnipeg on Thursday.

The spokesperson noted that seven people have tested positive at this time, and the hospital has implemented enhanced infection prevention and control measures. Staff and families are being notified.

The outbreak is also being investigated, which includes the necessary contact tracing.

The spokesperson added that HSC staff wear universal personal protective equipment, so the risk of them having to self-isolate is low.

Patient movement in the unit has been restricted, and HSC has collected specimens from all patients in the unit, who will be monitored daily for COVID-19 symptoms.