WINNIPEG -- Health officials have announced two new deaths and 374 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in Manitoba.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, and Lanette Siragusa, the chief nursing officer for Shared Health made the announcement.

The two deaths are both women from the Winnipeg region. One was in her 80s and linked to the Maples personal care home outbreak, the second was in her 90s and linked to the outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital.

The death toll in Manitoba has climbed to 87.

Officials also said the test positivity rate in Manitoba is 8.5 per cent, with Winnipeg’s test positive rate sitting at nine per cent.

The new cases include:

12 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region;

14 cases in the Northern health region;

five cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

67 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region; and

276 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

There have now been 6,751 cases of COVID-19 since the beginnings of the pandemic in early March.

There are currently 3,772 active cases and 2,892 people have recovered.

Officials noted 140 of those active cases are in hospital and 21 are in intensive care.

On Tuesday, 3,163 tests were performed, bringing the total to 268,504 since early February.