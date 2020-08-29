WINNIPEG -- An outbreak has been declared after a worker tested positive for COVID-19 at a personal care home in Brandon, Man.

The province announced the outbreak in its daily COVID-19 bulletin on Saturday.

It said a previously identified case in the Prairie Mountain Health region is a health care worker from Hillcrest Place personal care home.

According to the province, the individual wore personal protective equipment and is self-isolating.

The province said information has been shared with the families, staff and close contacts.

While the risk is assessed to be low, the home has initiated outbreak protocols in an abundance of caution.

The bulletin said the care home is putting additional measures in place to further reduce the risk to residents and staff and is restricting visitation at the facility.

The home is also moving to critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

The care home is the second one in Brandon to be deemed critical and is one of three in the province.

Rideau Park Personal Care Home in Brandon city moved to code red after an employee tested positive for the illness on Thursday.

Bethesda Place care home in Steinbach declared an outbreak on Aug. 17. So far, eight people at that site have tested positive for COVID-19, three of them residents.

The Bethesda Place outbreak is responsible for two COVID-19 related fatalities.

At the time, the Long Term and Continuing Care Association of Manitoba said it might be worth bringing back restrictions on all senior facilities.