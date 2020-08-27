WINNIPEG -- The Prairie Mountain Health Region has confirmed an employee at a personal care home in the region has tested positive for COVID-19 and an outbreak has been declared at the facility.

A statement from CEO Penny Gilson, sent to CTV News Thursday morning, confirmed a health-care worker at the Rideau Park Personal Care Home in Brandon, Man., has tested positive for COVID-19. Gilson said the individual was a previously identified case in the region.

"The individual wore protective personal equipment and is self-isolating," Gilson wrote. "Close contacts have been identified and the case investigation is continuing."

Gilson said the information about the infection has been shared with families, staff, and close contacts.

"While no other cases have been identified as linked to this case and the risk is assessed to be low, out of an abundance of caution an outbreak has been declared," Gilson said. "This means the site is putting additional measures in place to further reduce the risk to residents and staff, and restricts visitation at the facility."

The outbreak is the second outbreak at a personal care home in Manitoba, with the first at Bethesda Place in Steinbach, Man. Eight cases have been linked to the outbreak at Bethesda Place, along with one death.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are 206 active cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region. Of the active cases, 120 are in the Brandon health district.

Manitoba health officials will provide an update on COVID-19 cases at 1 p.m.