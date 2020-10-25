WINNIPEG -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a care home and health centre in Swan River, Man.

Announced in the province’s daily COVID-19 bulletin on Sunday, Swan Valley Health Centre and Swan Valley Lodge Personal Care Home have bothbeen declared outbreaks of the virus.

The province sad both sites have been moved to Critical (red) on the Pandemic Response System.

Additional precautions are being taken at the health centre and visitor restrictions are being put in place at the personal care home.

Swan River is located about 480 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg near the Saskatchewan border.