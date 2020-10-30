WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Metro Region is being moved to the red or critical restriction level, and it is not the only area of the province seeing changes to their current restrictions.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, also announced that the rest of the province, which includes the Southern Health Region, the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, will all be moved to orange or the restricted level on the pandemic response system.

This will also come into effect on Nov. 2, and these regions are joining the Northern Health Region which is already at this level.

With these changes, gathering limits will be dropped to five, in addition to those in a household.

Capacity levels for restaurants, bars, and retail spaces are being moved to 50 per cent and Roussin is encouraging limiting shopping to one person per household.

For students, blended learning is to be started for grades nine to 12 and voluntary blended learning can happen for kids from kindergarten to grade eight.

Sports and recreation events in these parts of the province are being reduced to 25 per cent capacity.

Gyms and fitness facilities will require contact information for all customers and masks will be required at all times except for exercising.

Faith-based gatherings are being limited to 20 per cent or 250 people, whatever number is lower.