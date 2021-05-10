WINNIPEG -- Manitoba has once again dropped the age eligibility for people to book a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, the province announced Individuals aged 30 and older can now book an appointment for a vaccine at a supersite or a pop-up clinic.

The change comes two days after the eligibility was lowered from 40 years old to 35 years old.

Indigenous people 18 and older living in Manitoba have been able to book a vaccine appointment since last week.

The eligibility for the AstraZeneca/Covishield vaccine remains at people age 40 and up, and people age 30 to 39 with priority health conditions.

As of Monday, Manitoba has administered 565,219 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since December.

People can book an appointment online or by calling 1-844-626-8222.