WINNIPEG -- All kindergarten to Grade 12 students in schools in Winnipeg and Brandon, Man., will be switching to remote learning starting Wednesday.

The period of mandated remote learning is scheduled to finish on May 30.

Education Minister Cliff Cullen, along with Dr. Brent Roussin, the province’s chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement Sunday during an afternoon news conference.

"Although schools have not been a source of widespread transmission of COVID, the case counts in our schools are rising and with increased transmission of variants of concern in larger urban centres and among younger people our public health officials are recommending additional measures," said Cullen.

For schools in other parts of Manitoba, additional measures will be put in place.

Schools that remain open but experience multiple cases will be moved to remote learning pro-actively.

All extra-curricular activities, including organized sports and off-site activities will be suspended, with the exception of socially distant walks and runs in the community. Singing and the playing of wind instruments indoors won’t be permitted either.

School officials will also be able to require students and staff who are showing symptoms to stay home for ten days and encourage them to get tested.

Minister Cullen noted schools that are in full remote learning will accommodate children of essential workers in kindergarten to Grade 6 if other childcare arrangements are not possible.

"Our policy here, and in most places, were to have schools open for the most part. These were going to be the last things to close and the first things to open and so what’s changed is the dramatic increase in cases that we’ve seen, the dramatic increase in community transmission and once again the strain on the health care system," said Roussin.

Roussin added the best place for students to learn is in the classroom, but the province has to break the COVID-19 transmission chains.

This is a developing story. More details to come.