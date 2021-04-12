WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is anticipating the winter storm that hit parts of the province on Monday could have an impact on some people’s ability to keep their appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

In the province’s vaccine bulletin released on Monday, it said the spring storm is expected to result in poor road conditions Monday and Tuesday throughout the province.

“Manitobans are encouraged to stay safe and assess their travel plans based on local road and weather conditions,” the province said.

If a vaccine appointment needs to be rescheduled due to the weather, it can be completed online here (link: https://ProtectMB.ca) or by calling 1-844-626-8222.

As of April 11, Manitoba has administered 284,643 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 20.1 per cent of Manitobans aged 18 and older receiving at least one dose.

It’s not the only health program impacted due to the weather.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority posted on Monday that weather-related service delays could occur, especially for people receiving home care services.

“Every effort will be made to maintain existing schedules,” the WRHA said. “However, some weather-related delays or cancellations may be inevitable.”

The WRHA said clients whose visits will be postponed or cancelled will be contacted by phone. Depending on the nature of the service, some visits could be delayed, rescheduled, or cancelled.

They said clients can consider initiating their backup plans for care, if possible.

Visits can be cancelled or postponed by calling their case coordinator or nurse, or by calling the after-hour service line at 204-788-8331.

The WRHA said regular service is expected to resume once the storm has passed.