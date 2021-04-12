WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP are urging motorists to drive cautiously after Monday’s snowstorm.

RCMP officers responded to several collisions Monday morning, including three on Highway 1 near Elie, but RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said no serious injuries were reported.

“This morning was pretty sketchy out on the roads,” Seel said.

Icy, slush-covered roads and poor visibility from the heavy snowfall have created extremely poor driving conditions throughout central and southern Manitoba.

Seel said motorists need to drive to winter conditions, especially those who have removed their winter tires.

“You need to give yourself lots of room to stop and you need to slow down,” Seel said. “We need to really be remembering those things out on the roads today.”

Seel said drivers should also give themselves lots of time to get where they are heading in this type of weather.

“You won’t be in a rush and you won’t be likely to make poor choices on the road.”

While the snowstorm impacted highways and power lines — Manitoba Hydro reported 4,200 customers in Portage la Prairie were left without power for a few hours Monday morning — the substantial precipitation is a welcome sight for Manitoba farmers.

Phil Veldhuis, president of Direct Farm Manitoba, said soil moisture and ground water in retention ponds were depleted after a long, dry stretch this spring.

“Growers are pretty happy to see this precipitation today,” Veldhuis said.

An Environment Canada alert on Monday afternoon said The City of Winnipeg is expected to receive 15 to 25 centimetres of snow by the end of Tuesday. Other regions in the province could see 30 centimetres.

“With a heavy band of snow overhead, we’re expecting those reduced visibilities and heavy falling snow,” Environment Canada meteorologist Sara Hoffman said.

The City of Winnipeg said crews will start snow clearing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, though no parking bans are in effect.

-With files from CTV’s Kayla Rosen.