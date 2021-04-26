WINNIPEG -- Manitoba's vaccine eligibility is being expanded, meaning more people in Northern Manitoba will have an opportunity to roll up their sleeves for the shot, along with another neighbourhood in Winnipeg.

On Monday, the province announced it was expanding vaccine eligibility to include all adults who live or work in the Northern Health Authority. The province said anyone who regularly works in the region in any role is eligible.

The province said it is also expanding the community-based vaccine eligibility in Winnipeg. Anyone who lives in the Seven Oaks West neighbourhood who is over 18-years-old is eligible, as well as adults who work in the community in the following areas:

kindergarten to Grade 12 schools;

as a child-care provider;

in a food-processing facility;

in a grocery or convenience store;

at a gas station;

as a public health inspector or workplace safety and health officer; or

anywhere that serves food (e.g. restaurants or food banks).

As of 11:45 a.m. today, those who are eligible can book a vaccine appointment online or by calling toll-free 1-844-626-822

This is a developing story. More to come.