WINNIPEG -- Brandon Police said a pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The police service posted on Twitter that the crash occurred at 18th Street and McTavish Avenue.

Police are on the scene of a veh vs pedestrian collision at 18th St and McTavish Ave. It is anticipated the area will be closed to traffic for several hours while officers complete the investigation. Cooperation in avoiding this area is much appreciated at this time. #bdnmb — Brandon Police (@BrandonPolice) August 12, 2020

“It is anticipated the area will be closed to traffic for several hours while officers complete the investigation,” the tweet reads.

Brandon police said the crash occurred just before 2 p.m., and the pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers remain on scene, and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

