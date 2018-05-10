A collision between a car and a pickup truck Wednesday on Highway 59 left a 23-year-old woman dead and others seriously injured, RCMP said Thursday.

Police said it happened in the RM of St. Clements, at the intersection of the highway and CIL Road.

Investigators believe a car being driven by a 38-year-old Winnipeg woman was travelling south on 59 was trying to turn onto CIL Road when it was hit by the pickup.

The truck’s 48-year-old driver and 9-year-old passenger, both from the RM of St. Clements, weren’t badly hurt, but a 23-year-old woman from Winnipeg who was a passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said other passengers in the car, aged 10 and 6, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said alcohol did not play a role in the crash and everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.

RCMP continue to investigate.