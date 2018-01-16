Featured
Crash on Marion Street closes two lanes
The eastbound Marion Street curb lane and the northbound Des Meurons curb lane are both blocked off. (Source: Ryan Harding/CTV News)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 8:13AM CST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 16, 2018 9:31AM CST
A two-vehicle collision on Marion Street slowed morning traffic on Tuesday.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. The eastbound Marion Street curb lane and the northbound Des Meurons curb lane are both blocked off.
Emergency vehicles were on scene.
No word yet on what led to the crash.