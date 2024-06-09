Crews battle 2 overnight blazes

Residents in a converted building are displaced after a Saturday night fire.

Manitoba Avenue residents displaced

Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic (WFPS) crews were called to a fire in the 600 block of Manitoba Avenue.

When they arrived, crews saw smoke coming from the converted one-and-a-half-storey residential building

The fire was extinguished in half an hour.

The City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services team is helping displaced residents find temporary dwellings.

There were no injuries.

WFPS says the cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damages estimates available.

Cat rescued from fire

At around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, WFPS crews were called to a fire in the 100 block of Yorkwood Drive.

Crews arrived at the one-storey home to see smoke coming from it.

WFPS says that’s when crews began fighting the fire defensively from the outside, bringing it under control half an hour later.

When crews searched the house, they rescued a cat inside. The home’s resident’s self-evacuated before fire crews arrived.

WFPS says the fire was accidental, due to an overheated lithium ion battery.

No damage estimates were available.