A fire at a vacant home in the city’s north end sent flames and smoke into the sky Sunday evening.

The call came in at 6:00 p.m. for a blaze at a home in the 500 block of College Avenue. Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service assistant chief Ihor Holowczynsky told CTV News crews could see flames above the home from blocks away.

“They were convinced it was a working fire so it was well-involved, a big structure,” said Holowczynsky.

The city said the home was vacant after being damaged by fire in 2017. The flames spread to a neighbouring duplex, but the city said people living there were able to self-evacuate before crews arrived.

Both homes suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage.

Another home was evacuated as a precaution, but the city said people living there were able to return home after crews put out the fire.

No injuries were reported to the city.