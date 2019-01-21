

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the 400 block of Maryland St. Monday afternoon for reports of a fire. It’s the same building affected by a fire exactly one week ago.

Crews were called around 2:20 p.m. to the three-storey building.

According to the WFPS, while fighting the fire safety issues forced crews out of the building and into a defensive attack. The WFPS drone was used to help fight the fire.



Officials said a neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution. Crews are expected to be on scene well into Monday evening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.