Crews battle fire at West End apartment for second time in 7 days
CTV Winnipeg
Published Monday, January 21, 2019 6:06PM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the 400 block of Maryland St. Monday afternoon for reports of a fire. It’s the same building affected by a fire exactly one week ago.
Crews were called around 2:20 p.m. to the three-storey building.
According to the WFPS, while fighting the fire safety issues forced crews out of the building and into a defensive attack. The WFPS drone was used to help fight the fire.
Officials said a neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution. Crews are expected to be on scene well into Monday evening.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.