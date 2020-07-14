Advertisement
Winnipeg News | Local Breaking | CTV News Winnipeg
Crews respond early-morning vehicle fire in Winnipeg's North End
Published Tuesday, July 14, 2020 5:37AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, July 14, 2020 7:14AM CST
(File image.)
WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews were on scene of an early-morning vehicle fire in the city’s North End on Tuesday.
Firefighters were called to the incident in the 400 block of Aikins Street around 4:45 a.m.
According to the city, crews managed to extinguish the fire before it spread to any nearby structures.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire is being investigated.