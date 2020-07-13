WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg fire crews extinguished a fire at a multi-family building on Selkirk Avenue on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the incident at the three-storey building in the 100 block of Selkirk Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Once on scene, crews found smoke and flames coming from the home, and extinguished the fire within about 20 minutes.

Everyone inside the home got out before crews arrived and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and no damage estimates are available at this time.

Source: Charles Lefebvre/CTV Winnipeg