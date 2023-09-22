Crime, health care and homelessness: Poll reveals which leader Manitobans believe can best deal with the problem
New polling suggests there is a strong belief among voters in the ability of the NDP and party leader Wab Kinew to tackle major issues such as health care – though the Tories are largely seen as the best equipped to attract more jobs in the province.
It's the latest information revealed in a Probe Research poll commissioned by CTV News Winnipeg and the Winnipeg Free Press.
Three main issues stood out among voters: crime and violence, health care, and poverty and homelessness.
Other issues, such as the cost of living, drugs and addiction, and housing, were raised as the top issue by at least one in 10 Manitobans.
The priorities did change depending on where voters live. Those in Winnipeg were more likely to identify poverty and homelessness as the top issue, followed by crime and health care. While outside the Perimeter, voters were more likely to identify health care as the top issue, followed by crime and the cost of living.
Only seven per cent of respondents outside Winnipeg identified poverty and homelessness as the most important issue facing their community.
Older voters over 55 were more likely to identify health care and crime as top issues, while younger voters (18-34) were more likely to identify poverty, homelessness and crime as top issues.
There was quite a bit of difference depending on party support.
For example, when it comes to crime – 35 per cent of PC supporters identified that as a top issue, while only 19 per cent of NDP supporters saw it as a priority. But when it came to health care, poverty, and homelessness, NDP supporters were far more likely to identify those as top issues, compared to PC voters.
Liberal supporters were most likely to identify poverty, homelessness, and crime as the top issues.
Curtis Brown with Probe Research says those priorities are shown in the campaigns the parties have been running.
"The NDP has made health care the issue, and it's something that they've really focused on in a major way since the beginning of the campaign," he told CTV News. "Because of that, I think it's not surprising to see that NDP supporters are much more likely to say health care is a really important issue."
He said the poll found the NDP has quite a bit of an advantage among voters' belief in parties' and party leaders' ability to deal with most of these issues.
In nearly every category, the NDP and Wab Kinew were viewed as the leader who will do the best job addressing them, compared to the Progressive Conservatives.
When it comes to health care, 46 per cent felt Kinew and the NDP would do the best job addressing the issues, compared to 18 per cent who felt the PCs and Stefanson would do the better job.
It is a similar situation for addictions and mental health issues, improving education, dealing with the cost of living, and addressing climate change. Even when it comes to dealing with crime and public safety – an issue Brown said one would normally expect to be a Conservative advantage – the two leading parties are nearly tied.
There was only one category where the PCs were viewed as being able to do the best job – that is attracting jobs and investment to Manitoba.
"It is important to note that there are a significant proportion of people who say that none of these parties and their leaders are really best suited to fix these issues, and a lot are unsure," Brown said.
'THERE HAS BEEN A SHIFT': NDP, WAB KINEW SEE HIGH SUPPORT AMONG LAPSED PC VOTERS
Brown said one group of voters to keep an eye on in this election is those who would have voted for the Tories in 2019, but are now supporting another party or are undecided.
"The Conservatives have lost a pretty significant chunk of people who would have voted for them four years ago," he said – adding this polling gives a sense of where those voters are going.
READ MORE: Poll shows NDP surging in Manitoba ahead of election
"We do see in our polling that a lot of them have gravitated over to the NDP."
Among these lapsed voters, they are much more likely to say the NDP is going to do the best job of addressing those issues.
"Again, the only one where the Conservatives had an advantage, and it was a small one, is on the economy and growing and attracting jobs and investment to the province," Brown said.
It's not the first time Brown has seen this sort of exodus in voter loyalty. He points to the 2016 election, when the long-time NDP government was voted out, with a big chunk of would-be NDP voters suddenly shifting to the Conservatives.
"I guess there was a question going into this election about whether this would be a change election, and it wasn't necessarily looking like that would be the case," Brown said, pointing to polling in June which showed the parties were tied.
But he said there seems to have been a change in the lead-up to the election.
"There has been a shift back in support to the NDP or people have been more likely to solidify that choice. I mean it happens, and just based on the way things are now, that's kind of how it seems to be going."
However, Brown warned, the election is not over yet.
"There's still lots of time left in the campaign and people might change their choices or decide to stay home or so you never know."
METHODOLOGY
Probe Research surveyed a random and representative sampling of 1,000 adults in Manitoba.
The survey was completed between Sept. 7 and 18.
A sampling of this size has with it a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points, though that margin of error is higher within each of the population subgroups identified.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 RCMP officer dead, another injured in Coquitlam, B.C., incident
One RCMP officer has died and another has been injured in Coquitlam, B.C.
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after third minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
TREND LINE Conservatives extend summer lead over Liberals, NDP sees bump in Nanos ballot tracking
With the fall sitting of Parliament underway, Nanos ballot tracking shows the federal Conservatives continue to hold onto the lead they’ve had all summer while the Liberals remain stalled, and the NDP has managed to gain a bit of steam in third place.
WATCH Video of rats running on wall prompts closure of Waterloo Tim Hortons
A Tim Hortons on University of Waterloo campus has been closed after a video of rats scurrying down one of the restaurant’s walls surfaced online.
B.C. premier suspects Ottawa holding on to information about foreign interference
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he "strongly" suspects that the federal government is holding back information that could help the province protect its residents with connections to India from foreign interference.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of N.J. Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with secretly aiding the authoritarian regime of Egypt and trying to thwart the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash as prosecutors unsealed a corruption indictment that accuses him of using his foreign affairs influence for personal gain.
A 9/11 defendant is ruled unfit for trial after a medical panel finds torture left him psychotic
A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled one of the 9/11 defendants unfit for trial after a military medical panel found that the man's sustained abuse in CIA custody years earlier has rendered him lastingly psychotic.
Canada Post reviewing use of address data following criticism from privacy watchdog
Canada Post says it is reviewing how it uses data for tailored marketing campaigns after the federal privacy watchdog found the post office was breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages.
Regina
-
'No criminality involved' in alleged Regina Beach child luring incident: RCMP
RCMP say no charges will be laid in an alleged child luring incident in Regina Beach after it was determined there was no criminal activity involved.
-
'Unfortunate that it has come to this': Regina church fences off property used by homeless
A church in downtown Regina has fenced off its property, blocking access to those who had long sought sanctuary on the front steps. The church says the risk of fire was too great to allow the homeless to remain there.
-
Closing arguments in former Sask. hockey coach's sexual assault trial heard
Lawyers delivered their final arguments before a judge on Friday, capping off the week-long sex assault trial for former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge to decide whether to admit Fertuck's alleged murder confession
A Saskatoon judge is expected to release a crucial ruling in a high-profile murder trial this afternoon.
-
Saskatoon police donate body armour to Ukraine volunteers
Saskatoon police are shipping dozens of pieces of body armour to volunteers helping with humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
-
RiseAir plane diverted to Saskatoon over flat tire scare
Saskatchewan-based airline RiseAir confirms one of its planes was the subject of a diversion to the Saskatoon Airport Thursday after crews suspected a possible flat tire.
Northern Ontario
-
ATV driver killed in Blind River, 8th ATV death in 2 months
A 62-year-old was killed Thursday in an ATV collision in Blind River. It’s the eighth person to be killed in ATV crashes in the last two months in northern Ontario.
-
Cheating allegations rock northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
Edmonton
-
1 RCMP officer dead, another injured in Coquitlam, B.C., incident
One RCMP officer has died and another has been injured in Coquitlam, B.C.
-
City still looking for answers from TransEd after Valley Line LRT audit
The city has completed an audit on the Valley Line Southeast LRT project, but it’s not the comprehensive look at delays many on council were hoping for.
-
kihcihkaw askî-Sacred Land: Urban Indigenous ceremonial grounds unveiled in Edmonton
Edmonton – or amiskwacîwâskahikan as it's known in Cree – is now home to urban Indigenous ceremonial grounds, which officials say is the first of its kind in the country.
Toronto
-
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after third minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with elementary education workers
Ontario has reached a tentative agreement with the 3,500 education workers represented by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO).
-
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
Calgary
-
Calgary couple pushes for affordable housing solution as feds approve application for accelerator funds
Dima Aldahouk and Ousama Juha moved to Calgary from Syria in 2017 hoping for a better life, but the couple and their two children could be homeless by the end of the month.
-
Parks Canada closes B.C.'s Emerald Lake due to suspected case of whirling disease
Parks Canada says it is investigating a suspected case of whirling disease in Emerald Lake in B.C.'s Yoho National Park.
-
Alberta NDP promises to axe proposed plan to quit CPP if it wins 2027 election
Alberta's long road to quitting the Canada Pension Plan would run smack into the scheduled 2027 provincial election, with Opposition New Democrats promising to kill the idea if they win.
Montreal
-
Quebec man given 15 months in jail for fomenting hatred against Jews
A Quebec man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews has been sentenced to 15 months in jail and three years of probation.
-
The Bill 96 effect: CEGEP student warns others to get their English eligibility certificate before it's too late
A John Abbott College student has learned the hard way that applying for a certificate of eligibility for English instruction before graduating high school has become even more critical under the new French language law in Quebec.
-
Verdun Hospital nurse unfairly fired after asking patient with expired health card to pay $500 deposit: arbitrator
An arbitrator has ruled an emergency room nurse unfairly lost his job at the Verdun Hospital after asking a patient in 2019 to pay a $500 deposit or face a possibly long wait to see a doctor.
Ottawa
-
'Major injuries' after motorcycle, vehicle collide in front of Napanee high school
Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcycle rider was sent to hospital with "major injuries" after a crash with a vehicle in front of Napanee District Secondary School.
-
Ukrainian Canadians in Ottawa show support for Zelenskyy
Ukrainian Canadians gathered on Parliament Hill on Friday as a show of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed parliament.
-
Impaired-related charges laid after worker injured in Billings Bridge collision
Ottawa Police have laid charges after a worker cleaning the road on Bank Street was sent to hospital after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle overnight.
Atlantic
-
A year after Fiona: Nova Scotians still fear blackouts as utility claims improvements
Some are weary of Nova Scotia Power's promises for improvement, as fall hurricane season brings lengthy power outages he feels could be avoided.
-
‘We’re kind of homeless’ Fredericton fire displaces 110 people
A fire in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday has displaced 110 people at a time where the city is seeing extremely low vacancy rates.
-
Halifax Mooseheads to retire Nathan Mackinnon's number
Colorado Avalanche star player Nathan Mackinnon, is back home. MacKinnon’s number 22 retired will Friday night, by his former junior team, the Halifax Mooseheads.
Kitchener
-
Pride flag burnt outside Kitchener, Ont. high school: Police
Waterloo regional police are investigating after a Pride flag was trampled and set on fire outside a Kitchener, Ont. high school.
-
Waterloo Region transit, food banks seeing record breaking usage with high student enrolment numbers
More students in Waterloo Region are relying on food bank and transit services than normal, leading to more pressure on the organizations.
-
Police looking for suspect in Uptown Waterloo homicide
Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal stabbing in Uptown Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
1 RCMP officer dead, another injured in Coquitlam, B.C., incident
One RCMP officer has died and another has been injured in Coquitlam, B.C.
-
B.C. premier suspects Ottawa holding on to information about foreign interference
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he "strongly" suspects that the federal government is holding back information that could help the province protect its residents with connections to India from foreign interference.
-
21 months after delayed flight, Air Canada ordered to refund B.C. woman
Air Canada has been ordered to issue a woman a refund that she was promised after her flight to New Zealand was delayed nearly two years ago, according to a decision from B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Vancouver Island
-
Environment Canada warns of 'significant fall storm' for Vancouver Island
A fall windstorm is expected to hit Vancouver Island this weekend, according to forecasters. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement covering all of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast north of Saltery Bay.
-
NEW
NEW Millions added to B.C. funding for rural, volunteer and First Nations firefighters
The British Columbia government is providing more money to rural, First Nations and volunteer fire departments across the province.
-
1 RCMP officer dead, another injured in Coquitlam, B.C., incident
One RCMP officer has died and another has been injured in Coquitlam, B.C.