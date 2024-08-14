Crown stays charges against former Winnipeg gym teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

WINNIPEG
    A former gym teacher who was charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving a student has had those charges stayed by the Crown.

    Amanda Rachelle Sherrett – who was a gym teacher at College Beliveau – was arrested on March 29 after police learned of a "sexually exploitative" relationship with a former student who was under 18 at the time.

    "The survivor was groomed by the accused who ultimately gained their trust. The accused engaged in inappropriate physical and sexual contact with the survivor on school trips and on occasion in the city," Winnipeg police wrote at the time of Sherrett's arrest in a news release.

    She was charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation and luring a person under 18.

    The Manitoba Prosecution Service has since stayed those charges.

    "The charges were stayed because the Crown determined there no reasonable likelihood of conviction," a provincial spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Winnipeg.

    Court records show the charges were stayed on June 25.

    Following her arrest in March, the Louis Riel School Division said she was removed from the school, pending an investigation.

    The division said it would be working on its own internal process as well.

    In an email to CTV News Winnipeg, the school division said it is aware of the stayed charges, but couldn’t comment on the internal matter.

    "The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and all members of our school community continues to be our highest priority," a spokesperson said.

    - With files from CTV's Charles Lefebvre

