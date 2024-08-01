Cruise paused in Manitoba lake due to zebra mussels

Sunset cruises in Clear Lake have been forced to dock due to the continued presence of zebra mussels.

Earlier this year, the federal government banned personal watercraft, including canoes and stand-up paddleboards, from Clear Lake in an attempt to stop the spread of zebra mussels, which were detected in the lake in 2023.

An exemption was in place for some boat operators, including Clear Lake Marina, which operated cruises on the lake, but a recent discovery of DNA in an area close to the boat changed things.

"I want to be clear that that does not mean that there are zebra mussels or veligers (zebra mussel larvae) on the boat in any way. That's not the case," said Dameon Wall, external relations manager with Riding Mountain National Park. "We are taking this step as a prudent next step in that containment of zebra mussels."

Wall added if a boat were to bring zebra mussel DNA to another part of the lake where testing is being done, it could impact the testing results.

A containment curtain originally set up on a section of Clear Lake has now been expanded to include the area of the marina. Wall said the container will prevent water from moving back and forth.

A decision on a potash treatment to eradicate the zebra mussels in Clear Lake has not been made.

Parks Canada said there is no impact on swimming, fishing or beach access at this time.