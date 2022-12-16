Cyclist hit and killed by front-end loader: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating after a cyclist was killed after being hit by a front-end loader on Thursday night.

At approximately 10:20 p.m., two off-duty officers came across a collision in the area of Mission Street and Plinguet Street.

They said an adult male cyclist suffered significant injuries, and the officers started providing emergency medical care. Two Winnipeg transit employees also stopped to reroute traffic.

The cyclist was pronounced dead.

The driver of the front-end loader remained at the scene of the crash.

Police believe the front-end loader was being used to clear snow at the time of the crash.

The crash is being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-7085.