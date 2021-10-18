Cyclists hit the streets to promote active transportation
Cyclists hit the streets to promote active transportation
Over 60 cyclists took to the streets Sunday, pedalling in support of active transportation and doing their part to curb the climate crisis.
Ride for the Future organizers said active transportation is a great way to lower carbon emissions by getting people out of their cars and onto bikes, foot, taking transit, and sharing rides.
"We would like the city to acknowledge climate change is a serious concern and it's something that we need to act on now,” and said Ian Walker, advocacy chair for Bike Winnipeg.
Julia Schroeder, the chair of the outreach and education committee for Bike Winnipeg, said cycling infrastructure has improved over the past decade, but the group was out to continue advocating for a shift in transportation methods.
Three active transportation-friendly motions were introduced at city hall last week, and go before the executive policy committee on Wednesday.
They include motions for a mode shift, so 50 per cent of all transportation in Winnipeg will move away from cars to active or public transportation, and to include cycling infrastructure on major road projects.
“We’re frustrated that several road projects have gone ahead over the past couple of years without AT (active transportation) improvements. We see active transportation as just a normal mode of transportation that should be included in all road projects,” said Walker.
The final motion, put forth by City Councillors Matt Allard and Scott Gillingham, is to spend 10 per cent of the city’s roads budget on active transportation.
“Despite the fact that most of our city policy documents have active transportation, it’s a huge part of what our city should be doing. It’s often not funded at the level it needs to be in order to support a network that works for all people,” said Schroeder.
This was Bike for the Future’s third event this year, with another planned for Halloween with costumes being encouraged.
For more information, you can head to the Bike Winnipeg Website.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
-
Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
Court hears Sask. woman killed newborn daughter in moment of anger
Details about how the actions of a Kindersley woman led to her child's death emerged at a sentencing in Saskatoon on Monday.
Regina
-
Sask. to send 6 ICU patients to Ont., asks federal government for support
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will address the province’s ICU capacity Monday morning following a record-breaking weekend for COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
-
279 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.
The Saskatchewan government reported 279 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.
-
Sask. top doc says no more than 2-3 households should mix
Even without a provincial mandate, Saskatchewan's top doctor is urging people to keep private gatherings small and to limit mixing between households.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 in Alberta: 30 more deaths as province adds 2K weekend cases
In the past three days, Alberta identified 2,976 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 30 new deaths.
-
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM
ELECTION SPECIAL: LIVE AT 8PM | Election day arrives, Calgary to vote for new mayor
Polls opened in the city at 8 a.m. and the 188 voting stations will remain open until 8 p.m.
-
Man charged in downtown Calgary attacks is son of CPS officer
Conner Dery, 25, of Calgary, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 in Alberta: 30 more deaths as province adds 2K weekend cases
In the past three days, Alberta identified 2,976 new cases of COVID-19 and reported 30 new deaths.
-
SPECIAL COVERAGE LIVE AT 8
SPECIAL COVERAGE LIVE AT 8 | Election day in Edmonton: 36K votes cast by midday
Edmonton’s 89th election is well underway.
-
Incorrect school trustee ballots found at 7 polling stations: elections authority
There were seven voting stations in Edmonton that received incorrect school trustee ballot choices on election day.
Toronto
-
Doug Ford asked to apologize over 'divisive' comments about immigrants
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is being asked to apologize for 'divisive' comments made on Monday about immigrants coming to Ontario 'to collect the dole.'
-
Ontario government asks for patience after COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code site crashes
Some 215,000 Ontarians successfully downloaded their COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR code Monday morning and they should consider themselves lucky.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor, fire department pay tribute to firefighter who died during rescue operation
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and the Montreal Fire Department paid tribute to firefighter Pierre Lacroix Monday, after his body was retrieved from the St. Lawrence River, where he died performing a water rescue.
-
Teen seriously injured in stabbing in Cote-des-Neiges; police searching for suspects
Montreal police are looking for multiple suspects after a teenager was stabbed near a recreational centre in Cote-des-Neiges Monday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's LRT to remain offline until early November
Ottawa's Confederation Line LRT will remain shut down for at least another two weeks, possibly more, according to a new memo from city staff.
-
Search continues for Shopify exec reported missing in Ottawa
The family of an Ottawa man who has been missing since Thursday is offering a $10,000 reward for tips that lead to him being found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pfizer officially requests Health Canada approval for kids' COVID-19 shot
Pfizer has asked Health Canada to approve the first COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 years old.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have charged a 32-year-old man with attempted murder following a series of violent events early Saturday morning.
-
Noront agrees to sell to Wyloo Metals, says offer is superior to BHP
Noront Resources Ltd. announced Monday it has agreed to terms with Australia's Wyloo Metals to acquire up to 100 per cent Noront shares for C$0.70 in cash.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit seeks $10M from Sudbury staffing agencies over unpaid training
A proposed class-action lawsuit filed by a Toronto-area firm is seeking $10 million from two Sudbury-area staffing agencies.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports one COVID-19 related death, 53 new cases Monday as active cases drop to 849
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting one COVID-19 related death, along with 53 new and 138 recoveries on Monday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 849.
-
N.S. reports 72 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, three Halifax-area schools to close
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 72 new cases of COVID-19 and 63 recoveries since Friday, as the number of active cases rises to 208.
-
N.B. chiefs call on commissioner to denounce gag order on land acknowledgments
New Brunswick's six Wolastoqey chiefs called on the province's new commissioner on systemic racism on Monday to take a stand against the provincial government's ban on land acknowledgments.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating bomb threats allegedly sent to two Waterloo Region businesses
Waterloo regional police are investigating two reports of bomb threats emailed to businesses over the weekend.
-
Waterloo Region adds 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend
Health officials in Waterloo Region reported 41 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
-
303 charges laid during Thanksgiving weekend road safety blitz: WRPS
Waterloo regional police doled out more than 300 charges during a Thanksgiving weekend crackdown on unsafe driving.
Vancouver
-
'It's been covered up': Explosive allegations in electrocution death of B.C. woman
Shocking allegations of lies and a cover-up are emerging in the electrocution death of a B.C. woman and her two dogs six years ago.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver announces vaccine mandate for city staff
The vaccine mandate by the publicly-funded body comes as many other large employers, such as ski resorts, the provincial public service and BC Hydro, have done the same.
-
Casino operators tell B.C. money laundering public inquiry they followed money rules
Lawyers for British Columbia's largest gaming companies say compliance with provincial regulations to combat money laundering is and always has been a top priority at provincial casinos.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. shipyard embroiled in legal battle over New Zealand warship upgrades
A legal battle is brewing between two of Canada's largest defence contractors over upgrades to a pair of New Zealand navy warships in British Columbia.
-
Vancouver Island man accused of defrauding $1M from investor during hotel sale
The British Columbia Securities Commission says a Sooke, B.C. man defrauded an investor of $1 million by misleading them about the ownership of the Sooke Harbour House hotel.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update on weekend cases
Provincial health officials are set to reveal how many new COVID-19 cases and outbreaks were recorded in British Columbia over the weekend.