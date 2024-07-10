Dakota Family Foods closing after nearly two decades

An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.

Dakota Family Foods announced on Wednesday they are closing, saying the decision was not made lightly.

“For close to 20 years, our store has been a staple in the community, and we have had the privilege of serving you and your families,” owner Scott Clement said in a post on the store’s Facebook page. “We have cherished every moment, from helping you find the perfect ingredients for a family meal to seeing familiar faces each week. Your loyalty and support have been the cornerstone of our family business, and for that, we are profoundly grateful.”

A final closing date will be announced at a later date.

This is a developing story. More details to come.