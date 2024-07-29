WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police investigating serious assault in The Maples

    Police vehicles on scene of a serious assault in The Maples on July 28, 2024. (Source: Daniel Halmarson/CTV News) Police vehicles on scene of a serious assault in The Maples on July 28, 2024. (Source: Daniel Halmarson/CTV News)
    The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a serious assault early Sunday morning in The Maples neighbourhood.

    According to police, the assault took place around 4 a.m. on Sunday on Marlow Court.

    Images from the scene show police vehicles and a forensic truck in the area, as well as police tape blocking off the scene.

    CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more information.

