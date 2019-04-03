

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg girls got the chance to dance and learn about computer programming Wednesday at Maples Collegiate.

STEM from Dance -- a program that uses dance to attract and prepare students for a future in the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering, and math -- hosted the free event called Techies Can Dance.

During the workshop, students used wearable circuits made of lights and Arduino components that created light effects when they danced.

From there, participants learned computer programming and how technology integrates with dance.

STEM from Dance is hosting another event at Garden City Collegiate on Thursday.

Techies Can Dance is for girls in grades 7 and 8.