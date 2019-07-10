

A staple at Winnipeg sporting events now has his own billboard in St. Vital.

Gabriel Langlois, also known as Dancing Gabe, is now boogying high in the sky on a billboard on St. Mary’s Road, just before Ward Avenue.

According to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Football Club, the sign is part of its local neighbourhood marketing campaign. The team notes it has a number of billboards around the city, and since Langlois is from St. Vital, the location was a natural fit.

Some of the other billboards feature Thomas Miles, Andrew Harris and Nic Demski.