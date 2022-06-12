'Dangerous' thunderstorm moving through Manitoba: Environment Canada

Environment Canada is warning Manitobans about a “dangerous” thunderstorm moving through the province.

On Sunday, the weather agency issued a thunderstorm warning for some communities in southern Manitoba.

The warning notes that Sunday’s thunderstorm could bring strong winds, heavy rain, and hail the size of golf balls.

As of 11:40 a.m., the storm is near Ste. Agathe and is moving eastward at 30 km/h.

Environment Canada is urging residents to take cover if threatening weather approaches.

Heavy rain can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Large hail is capable of damaging property, breaking, windows and denting vehicles. It can also cause injury.

Strong winds can toss loose objects, damage buildings, break tree branches and overturn vehicles.

The weather agency is also reminding people that severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes, and that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.