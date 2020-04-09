WINNIPEG -- One of Manitoba’s largest festivals is the latest event to be postponed due to COVID-19.

Dauphin Countryfest announced Thursday it's postponing this year’s event, originally slated for July 2 to 5, to June 24-27, 2021.

“This has been a really difficult week and we’re devastated to share this news with you,” said Rob Waloschuk, general manager of Countryfest, in a news release.

“This is my 30th year with Dauphin’s Countryfest so it’s hard to imagine a summer without the event.”

For over 30 years, Countryfest has been part of Manitoba’s summer celebrations.

“Our festival is a pillar in the community providing both social and economic benefits such as funds raised for volunteer organizations to jobs created through goods and services needed to operate the festival,” said Ann Ransom, President.

Over the next few weeks, Countryfest will be reaching out to tickets holders with further details and options about ticket refunds or ticket transfers.