Dauphin RCMP searching for missing teen

Dauphin RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who has not been seen since Oct. 27.

Mounties say Keshia-Ann Brandon was reported missing at around 2:50 p.m. that afternoon from a Main Street home in Dauphin, Man.

She was last seen two hours before when she said she was going to make a call, but did not return.

Police say she is 5-5, weighs about 135 lbs. with brown, shoulder-length hair and hazel eyes

She was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a grey sweater and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Brandon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a tip on their website.

