Dauphin, Swan River under tornado watch

Parts of western Manitoba are under a tornado watch Wednesday evening.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued the watch Wednesday shortly after 6 p.m. in Swan River - Duck Mountain - Porcupine Provincial Forest, and in Dauphin - Russell - Roblin – Winnipegosis.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible," the watch reads.

It said the low-pressure system crossing Saskatchewan triggered at least two tornadoes Wednesday afternoon.

However, ECCC said the tornado risk will end late Wednesday evening.

It said if a tornado does strike, those nearby should go indoors to the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows.