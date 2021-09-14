Deadline to apply for mail-in voting tonight

WINNIPEG -

Manitobans planning on casting their ballot by mail in this year's federal election have to apply by Tuesday evening.

The deadline to apply to vote by mail is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Those planning to vote by mail can apply online or by contacting any Elections Canada office across the country. Once that is done, Elections Canada will send a voting kit with the list of candidates. Those voters will need to send the completed ballot back to Elections Canada.

"If you want to vote by mail, plan early," Elections Canada said online. "Deadlines apply, and you must allow enough time for your special ballot voting kit to reach you and for you to return your marked ballot to Elections Canada by Election Day."

Elections Canada had estimated between 2 and 3 million Canadians may choose to vote by special ballot – most of them being by mail. As of Tuesday, Elections Canada data shows over one million voting kits have been issued to electors.

In Manitoba, more than 32,500 voting kits have been issued to electors. Most of the kits, more than 27,000, have been issued to voters who are voting within their riding. More than 3,800 kits have been given to voters living in Canada but voting from outside their riding, and 1,160 kits have been given to voters living outside of Canada.

Election Day is Monday, Sept. 20.