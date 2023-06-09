Death of 19-year-old on the job now under investigation

The RCMP and Workplace Safety and Health are investigating after a 19-year-old died while on the job.

RCMP said around 1:25 p.m. on June 8, officers were called to a construction site on Highway 306 in the RM of Rhineland.

Investigators said a packer was loaded onto a flat deck trailer, but it rolled off and hit a man.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.