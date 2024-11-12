WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Death of 23-year-old woman ‘suspicious in nature’: Manitoba RCMP

RCMP
Mounties are investigating a suspicious death in Norway House.

Officers were called Tuesday morning to a home in the community for help.

Officers and EMS arrived on scene and found a 23-year-old woman dead inside the home.

RCMP deemed the incident suspicious in nature.

Major crime services has taken over the investigation.

