RCMP said they are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy in Little Grand Rapids, Man.

The Mounties received a report Thursday afternoon around 3:40 p.m. of an unresponsive boy that was brought from his home to a nursing station.

The tot was later pronounced dead, and an autopsy will be performed, police said.

Officers with the Manitoba RCMP major crimes unit are in the community to investigate.

Little Grand Rapids is a fly-in community in east central Manitoba, not far from the Ontario border.