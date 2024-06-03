This is how much rain fell in Manitoba during Sunday's major storm

WINNIPEG
    Rain falls during a thunderstorm near Winnipeg on June 2, 2024
    A severe storm touched down in southern Manitoba on Sunday, bringing with it strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), an area of thunderstorms developed in North Dakota and moved northeastward into Manitoba.

    It notes hail the size of peas and small marbles were reported in Winnipeg.

    Along with the hail and heavy wind, a number of communities received well over 15 millimetres of rain (mm). This includes Winnipeg, which recorded 31.2 mm at The Forks, and between 23.4 and 35.1 mm in other areas of the city.

    Other places that received heavy rain include Headingley at 30.5 mm, Rosa at 34.2 mm, Brunkild at 29 mm, and Starbuck which got 28.8 mm.

    The following are other rainfall totals from across Manitoba (all in mm):

    • Beausejour – 27.1
    • Selkirk and Gimli – 26.6
    • Zhoda and Libau – 25.9
    • Carman – 25.7
    • Marchand – 24.1
    • Menisino -- 23.1
    • Stonewall and Piney – 22.1
    • Matlock – 21.1
    • Sanford – 19.8
    • Somerset – 19.3
    • Lac du Bonnet – 18.9
    • Darlingford – 18.8
    • Miami – 18.3
    • Zhoda – 18.2
    • Dugald – 17.9
    • Treherne – 17.6
    • Pinawa – 16.6
    • Pilot Mound – 16. 4
    • Clearwater – 15.9
    • St. Claude – 15.2
    • Elie, Woodlands, Portage la Prairie and Dominion City - 15

