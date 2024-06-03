WINNIPEG
    • Police investigating Spence neighbourhood homicide

    Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man in the 500 block of Furby Street on June 2, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg) Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man in the 500 block of Furby Street on June 2, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Winnipeg police are investigating a 46-year-old man’s death on Sunday as a homicide.

    Officers were called to a report of a critically injured man in the 500 block of Furby Street at roughly 2:30 a.m.

    Officers provided care until paramedics arrived. He was taken to hospital in unstable condition, and later died from his injuries.

    The victim has been identified as Abubakarr Koroma of Winnipeg. Police are treating his death as a homicide.

    Investigators believe Koroma was involved in an altercation with another person, which resulted in his injuries.

    Anyone with information or video surveillance is asked to call the police service’s homicide unit or Crime Stoppers.

