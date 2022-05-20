Death of woman found in apartment complex considered suspicious: police

Winnipeg police are considering the death of a woman suspicious after she was found in the common area of an apartment. Investigators are now asking for help to find out what happened.

Police were called to the apartment located in the 400 block of Kennedy Street around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday after getting a report that a woman was found injured. When patrol officers arrived at the apartment, they found the woman dead in the common area.

"The death is considered suspicious, and the Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation," Winnipeg police said in a news release.

Investigators are now looking for information as to what happened. They are asking anyone with video surveillance in the area, or anyone who may have heard or seen anything unusual to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.