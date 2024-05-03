Low pressure system causes soggy 24 hours in southern Manitoba

A low-pressure system that tracked through Manitoba this week made for a soggy 24 hours in the province.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Morden reported about 23 millimetres of rain, although some volunteer observers recorded anywhere from 28 to 36 millimetres in the Pembina Valley city.

Not to be outdone, Ethelbert recorded nearly 30 millimetres of rain, while Windygates, a locality near the U.S. border, reported 27 millimetres.

Emerson also reported about 23 millimetres, while Gretna was not far behind with 19 millimetres.

Meantime, Winnipeg’s ECCC reporting station at The Forks recorded just over 18 millimetres, and 16 millimetres were reported to have fallen in Carman.

Portage la Prairie got a fair helping, as well, with about 15 millimetres.

More rain on the way: ECCC

Manitobans shouldn’t put their umbrellas away just yet. ECCC notes the system is still spinning mainly over southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. Rain is likely on the way overnight Friday into Saturday for much of the southern portion of our province, with a few lightning strikes possible.

Showers could hang on into Saturday morning but likely, the sunshine should return for the rest of the weekend, the weather agency forecasts.