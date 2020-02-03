WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a woman after she was arrested in Thompson, Man.

The Independent Investigation Unit said the woman, 44, died after RCMP officers were called out to deal with an intoxicated person on Saturday.

The woman was placed under arrest, and the Mounties told the IIU she was medically cleared before being placed in a cell at the northern city’s RCMP detachment, at around 8:15 p.m.

Police reportedly checked on her at 10:49 p.m., finding her “conscious and breathing,” the IIU said.

But when officers returned less than 20 minutes later, she was found unresponsive. Emergency responders arrived and pronounced her dead.

RCMP notified the IIU of the death on Feb. 2.

The IIU is asking anyone with information of video footage that could assist with the investigation to call them, toll free, at 1-844-667-6060.