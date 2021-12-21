Decommissioned antenna at North End Sewage Treatment Plant will collapse today

An antenna at the North End Sewage Treatment Plant will collapse on Tuesday, but residents should not be alarmed.

The City of Winnipeg will be doing a controlled collapse of the decommissioned North Winnipeg Antenna System starting at noon.

The city said the collapse of the antenna will take approximately 15 minutes and might be audible in the area immediately surrounding the plant.

Firefighters will be on the scene to monitor the work and residents are asked to not call 911 if they see or hear the antenna collapse.