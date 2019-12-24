WINNIPEG -- The demolition of the former Kapyong Barracks has been delayed by more than a year.

According to a spokesperson from the Department of National Defence, the second phase of the demolition has been pushed back due to negotiations over the settlement agreement made with a group of First Nations.

Initially, the demolition was expected to be finished by spring 2020, but now it’s predicted to be completed by fall 2021.

Phase 2 of the project includes demolition of the remaining National Defence buildings, and removing internal roadways, surface parking areas and curbing. All utilities on the land, excluding the City of Winnipeg sewer main that runs north-south through the property, will be terminated at the municipal connection and removed.

The spokesperson said the first phase of the demolition was completed in May, and included abatement of hazardous building materials and the demolition of 13 buildings.

In August, the Government of Canada and the Treaty One First Nations signed a settlement agreement, officially handing over the land to the First Nations group.