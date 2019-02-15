A level of oversight for the most expensive infrastructure project in Winnipeg’s history has not been done.

Last Friday the city released a report with the latest cost estimate for upgrades to the North End sewage plant, which came in at of $1.8 billion.

The project is being done in three phases.

City auditor Brian Mansky says his department was not able to review the price projections for phase one in time for the report’s release.

In an addendum report to the mayor’s executive policy committee, Mansky says his department was notified of the phase one study in late December.

“The magnitude of this project and volume of documentation supporting it, combined with the length of time between when we were notified about the estimate and the intended date to bring the

Public Service report forward, simply doesn’t allow sufficient time to complete an audit,” writes Mansky

The auditor suggests, since 2015 it’s been standard practice to review cost projections for large capital projects.

Mansky also says the point of the audit is to give council the assurance the estimates are accurate before voting on the project.

“The Audit Department was informed that the Public Service has undertaken extra effort, both internally and through contracts with professional services firms to provide additional oversight and scrutiny of the project estimate. The Audit Department has not reviewed the work performed by these parties,” writes Mansky

The executive policy committee is set to vote on the project next week, from there it heads to council.