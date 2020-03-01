WINNIPEG -- Selkirk's most iconic structure is getting a makeover.

The weather-beaten water tower that bears the city's name is rusted and in need of some TLC.

"This is a project that's been a long time coming and I'm really happy that the water tower is going to get a new look," Mayor Larry Johannson said.

"It needs a new paint job and we've been working behind the scenes to get this approved and now we're going to work with an artist to use this canvas in the sky to help tell the story of our great city. It's a unique project and one that I think the whole city will be enthusiastic about."

Dan McDermid, Director of Operations, said despite the rust, the tower is still doing its job, but if the exterior was left unchecked, it would eventually impact the performance.

"The paint acts as the skin of the water tower, it's external and it's keeping the elements away from the metal," McDermid said.

The project of painting the tower will be split between a designer and a painter. The designer will create the imagery, and the painter will remove the old layers of paint and bring the new design to life.

The tower is more than 130 feet in the air, so those afraid of heights need not apply.

Ellie Longbottom, the city's culture coordinator, worked on the artist's application form and asked the artists to consider four themes – the existing logo, new City of Selkirk brand design, a mural and sponsorship.

"We should get some really good proposals and I'm looking forward to seeing all the submissions and how creative people will get with this," Longbottom said.

"We've given them four concepts and I really want to see how different people interpret those themes."

Longbottom said she learned plenty from other municipalities that have undertaken similar projects, and she's reaching out to the local arts community to encourage their involvement.

"It's such a great opportunity to capture the essence of our city and to put it up there, high in the sky, for everyone to see. I can't wait to see the ideas that are out there," she said.

The city plans to choose a design proposal by March 25.