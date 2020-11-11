WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government announced that all of Manitoba will be moving to Code Red restrictions starting on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 12:01 a.m.

Under these new measures, a number of businesses have to close, including non-essential retail businesses, gyms and personal service businesses.

As for the rules for surrounding travel, those remain largely the same under the tightened restrictions.

Though health officials discourage non-essential travel, provincial borders remain open.

The new rules also restrict any travel to and from northern Manitoba.

International travellers, as well as domestic travellers coming into Manitoba from Quebec, the Atlantic provinces and Ontario, east of Terrace Bay, will still have to quarantine for 14 days upon entry into the province.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, said at a news conference on Tuesday that Manitobans should “reduce travel unless it’s absolutely essential.”

According to the Manitoba government’s surveillance data from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, about 4 per cent of the province’s COVID-19 cases have been travel related.

Manitoba will be under Code Red restrictions for four weeks, or two incubation periods for COVID-19.