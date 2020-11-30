WINNIPEG -- The Hudson's Bay Company store in Downtown Winnipeg has officially shut its doors as of Monday, Nov. 30, for good, even though it was scheduled to close in early 2021.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for the company said the current COVID-19 situation in Manitoba led to the closure.

"In light of recently announced restrictions on non-essential retail by the Government of Manitoba, we have made the decision to close this location today," the spokesperson said.

The iconic landmark was originally supposed to close in February 2021, because of shifting consumer behaviours and changes to how and where people shop.

The store and building had faced problems over the last several years and a recent appraisal of the building from a real-estate evaluator said the building was worth $0.

Cushman & Wakefield ULC said in its appraisal that it would cost millions to sell the building.

The spokesperson said it will continue to make sure this building does well for the community.

"The historic building has been a landmark in Winnipeg for generations, and we remain committed to working with partners to find opportunities for this location that will have a positive impact on the community."

The store originally opened in November 1926.

Hudson's Bay Company will continue to serve Winnipeggers as it has locations at CF Polo Park and St. Vital Centre.

